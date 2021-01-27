Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Airbus to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Airbus stock opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.63. Airbus has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $152.56.
About Airbus
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
