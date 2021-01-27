Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Airbus to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Airbus stock opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.63. Airbus has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $152.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,171 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $78,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

