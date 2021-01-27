Airbus’ (EADSY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.
EADSY stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.
About Airbus
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
