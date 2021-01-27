Airbus’ (EADSY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

EADSY stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

