Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given a €2.20 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €3.33 ($3.92).

Get Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) alerts:

AF stock opened at €4.74 ($5.58) on Tuesday. Air France-KLM SA has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($17.24). The business has a fifty day moving average of €4.92 and a 200-day moving average of €4.04.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.