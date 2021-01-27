Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Shares Down 9%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s stock price fell 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.02. 4,256,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 8,876,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALRN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $88.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Muneer A. Satter purchased 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

