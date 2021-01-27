Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, National Securities lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,430,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 105,035 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 803,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,420,000 after buying an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,435,000 after buying an additional 275,614 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.