Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Announces Earnings Results

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $9.86 on Wednesday, hitting $40.01. 7,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,733. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. Agilysys has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. National Securities lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

