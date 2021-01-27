Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 6%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $108.00 and last traded at $112.70. 2,649,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,613,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.95.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.