Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 452.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AJRD shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $57.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

