Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Up 21.7%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s share price was up 21.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 1,788,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 407,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $65.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 33.13% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.