Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Up 21.7%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s share price was up 21.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 1,788,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 407,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $65.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)
Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.
