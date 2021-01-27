Adviser Investments LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 281 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond increased its position in The Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Trade Desk by 12.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in The Trade Desk by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 14.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total value of $708,709.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,680,031.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total value of $1,194,987.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,907,840.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,501 shares of company stock valued at $35,576,050. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $776.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $848.80 and a 200 day moving average of $637.21. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 265.85, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.