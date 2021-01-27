Adviser Investments LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $199.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.38 and its 200 day moving average is $199.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

