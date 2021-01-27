Adviser Investments LLC Sells 382 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $181.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

