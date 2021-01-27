Adviser Investments LLC Purchases New Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 5,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

