Adviser Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 290.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,287 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.8% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 656.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

