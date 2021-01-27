Adviser Investments LLC Has $736,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

MGC stock opened at $136.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63.

