Adviser Investments LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. FMR LLC increased its stake in 3M by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after buying an additional 659,549 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in 3M by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 200,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,132,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.27. The company has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

