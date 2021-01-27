Adviser Investments LLC Cuts Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 27.4% during the third quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,385,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,074,000 after buying an additional 513,250 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the third quarter worth approximately $51,270,000. Lateef Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,886,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 1.5% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 686,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 459,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYT opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $56.62.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

