Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 651,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,058,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADVM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Machado bought 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,656.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 8,600 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 84,772 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $745,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 70,996 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

