AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.71

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 2459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASIX shares. CL King raised shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $652.82 million, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $281.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. Analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in AdvanSix by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 86,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $939,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $144,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

