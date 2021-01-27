Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.9% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $30,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 821,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181,677 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 557,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 368.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 53,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 41,859 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

