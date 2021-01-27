Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Raised to $45.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

Adient stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $10,547,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Adient in the third quarter worth about $3,079,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adient in the third quarter worth about $3,079,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Adient by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 297,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 175,415 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

