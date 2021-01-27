adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Receives €268.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €268.72 ($316.14).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) stock opened at €276.70 ($325.53) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €289.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €271.49. adidas AG has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

