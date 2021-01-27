Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

AHEXY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,864. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 539.00 and a beta of 1.43. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.