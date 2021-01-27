Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) rose 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.22. Approximately 605,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 371,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

AFIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.25.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -60.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

