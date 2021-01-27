Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $105,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 414.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.66. 46,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,744. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

