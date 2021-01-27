Accel Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,092,000 after acquiring an additional 443,790 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after purchasing an additional 336,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% in the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,182,000 after purchasing an additional 221,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.09. The company had a trading volume of 225,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,685. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day moving average is $132.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

