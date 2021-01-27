Accel Wealth Management Takes $253,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. 140166 lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.54.

NYSE BA traded down $6.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.08. The stock had a trading volume of 615,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,290,480. The company has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.99. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

