Accel Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,971 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $9.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,203. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $306.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In related news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

