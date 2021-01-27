Accel Wealth Management Makes New $432,000 Investment in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,808. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.38. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

