Accel Wealth Management Makes New $350,000 Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,792,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,128,000. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.55. 20,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,288. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.13 and a 200 day moving average of $172.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.92.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

