Accel Wealth Management Makes New $292,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 308.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period.

EWT stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.10. The stock had a trading volume of 458,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,749. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

