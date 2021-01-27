Accel Wealth Management Invests $680,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $5,660,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.93. 7,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,994. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.81. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

