Accel Wealth Management Buys Shares of 65,329 Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF comprises about 1.2% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 236.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of PGF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. 31,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,334. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

