Accel Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 46,327 Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.9% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,093,000 after buying an additional 352,771 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after purchasing an additional 752,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,478,000 after purchasing an additional 134,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,749 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 185,562 shares during the period.

VYM traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.72. 54,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,296. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $96.09.

