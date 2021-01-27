Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

AXAS opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 313.53% and a negative return on equity of 61.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 422,874 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 308,027 shares during the period.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.