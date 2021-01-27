Abiomed (ABMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Abiomed to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Abiomed to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $340.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.73. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $353.49.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.