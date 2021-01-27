Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT) Announces GBX 0.92 Dividend

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT) announced a dividend on Monday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ASIT opened at GBX 62.48 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.87 million and a P/E ratio of -23.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 34.50 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 92 ($1.20).

In other Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) news, insider Angus Gordon Lennox bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £88,000 ($114,972.56).

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

