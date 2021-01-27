Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL.L) (LON:ASL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,215.36

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL.L) (LON:ASL) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,215.36 and traded as low as $1,190.00. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL.L) shares last traded at $1,196.00, with a volume of 103,131 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -3.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,215.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 993.59.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL.L) (LON:ASL)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.