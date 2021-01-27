Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $214.86

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $214.86 and traded as high as $218.42. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $217.77, with a volume of 10,188 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.64 and a 200 day moving average of $214.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

