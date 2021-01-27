Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.42. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 5.00 EPS.
Shares of ABT stock opened at $114.73 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.66 and its 200 day moving average is $106.44. The company has a market cap of $203.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.
In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
