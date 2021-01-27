Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.42. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00 EPS.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $114.73 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.66 and its 200 day moving average is $106.44. The company has a market cap of $203.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.82.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

