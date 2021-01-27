Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.07 ($24.79).

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) stock opened at €19.27 ($22.67) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.19. Aareal Bank AG has a fifty-two week low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a fifty-two week high of €31.29 ($36.81).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

