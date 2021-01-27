A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

AMKBY opened at $10.79 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

