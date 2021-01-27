A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. A. O. Smith has a dividend payout ratio of 43.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $789,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,871 shares in the company, valued at $161,895.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,415 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

