9,412 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of C stock opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

