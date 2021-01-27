915 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,077,000 after buying an additional 88,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,916,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,296,000 after buying an additional 180,791 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,661,000 after buying an additional 85,319 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $378.84 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.08 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.18.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.57.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

