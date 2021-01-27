852 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 852 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $12.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.91. 49,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.46. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.67.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

