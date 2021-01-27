81,028 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 81,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. 6,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,221. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $36.79.

