800 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.08. The company had a trading volume of 69,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,451. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

