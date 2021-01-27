$788.83 Million in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will report $788.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $812.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $712.80 million. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $874.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

NYSE HOG traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

