7,840 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $49,331,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $1,743,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.30. 16,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $70.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPR. Truist raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

